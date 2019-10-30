Wednesday, October 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Emergency services called to crash on north-east road

by Jamie Hall
30/10/2019, 6:49 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Motorists are facing delays following a crash on a major road in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to the A90 southbound at Beechwood services near Fordoun after the collision at around 6pm.

It is believed to have involved two vehicles.

No information is available on the extent of any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A90 at around 6pm.

“The cars are a black Vauxhall Astra and a blue Ford Fiesta.

“The road is blocked southbound.”

More to follow.

Breaking