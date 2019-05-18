UPDATE: Three taken to hospital as crash closes north-east road

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash on a north-east road.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of the collision on the A947 between Dyce and Newmachar shortly before 2pm.

The road is closed close to the junction with the B979 and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Two vehicles, a silver Saab car and a blue Jeep, were involved in the smash which took place two miles north of Dyce.

The cars ended up in a ditch, trapping three people.

However, their injuries are not thought to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which was reported to us at 1.45pm.

“The collision took place on the A947 about two miles from Dyce.

“Three people have been hurt but their injuries are not serious.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are in attendance and have two pumps at the scene.”