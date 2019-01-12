Emergency services called to crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

Police Scotland were alerted to the accident, at the junction of Meethill Road and Meethill Place in Peterhead, at 11.10am.

An ambulance crew that was on scene alerted officers.

The road was partially blocked while the vehicles are recovered, and Police Scotland asked that drivers avoid the area if possible.

The road has now re-opened.

Minor injuries were sustained by the drivers.

A tweet from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Meethill Road, Peterhead at the junction with Meethill Place.

“The road is partially blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime and use an alternative route where possible.”