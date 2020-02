Emergency services have been called to a crash on a major north-east road.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service are en route to the crash, which occurred on the AWPR westbound, close to Blackdog.

The incident was reported at 2.20pm.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We have had a report of a one-vehicle collision on the AWPR at Blackdog.”