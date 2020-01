Emergency services are in attendance following a crash between a van and a motorbike on a street in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Hilton Drive shortly before 5pm following reports of the collision.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash between a van and a motorcyle on Hilton Drive at 4.50pm.

“Emergency services are at the scene. There are no details of any injuries.”