Emergency services called to crash on Aberdeen road

Police and fire crews were sent to the scene of a two-car crash on a north-east road.

Police attended the scene on Jesmond Drive following the smash at 2.30pm today.

The crash, which involved a grey Nissan Juke and a grey Peugeot 207, was cleared away by 3.30pm.

One crew from Central Fire Station was called in by Police Scotland, after fluid was seen leaking from one of the vehicles.

However, there was no danger assessed as a result of the collision.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there were no injuries.