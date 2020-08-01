Emergency services called to crash involving minibus on A90

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a minibus on the A90 this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance are currently in attendance at the incident, which happened about a mile south of Fraserburgh at around 3.30pm.

Both lanes are closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the incident involved one vehicle and no one is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We’ve got two appliances in attendance there. Crews are assisting police at the scene of an RTC. It involves a minibus.”