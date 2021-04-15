Emergency services called to crash in Peterhead

A Peterhead road is closed this evening as emergency services attend a crash.

The incident has been reported on North Road with its junction with Waterside Road.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

Officers and emergency services are in attendance at a road traffic crash on North Road, at the junction with Waterside Road, in Peterhead. The road is closed as enquiries continue and drivers are requested to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/P44phoTzua — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) April 15, 2021

More as we get it.