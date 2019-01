A car crashed into a wall at an Aberdeen store.

The incident happened at the B&Q store in Garthdee.

Only one vehicle was involved, which collided into a wall near the shop.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were in attendance at an RTC outside B&Q on Garthdee Road.

“It involved one vehicle.

“All persons were released prior to our arrival, so we just made it safe.

“It collided with a wall beside the shop.”

Two applicances were sent to the scene.