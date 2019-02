Two vehicles have crashed on a north-east road.

The incident occurred around 7am on the A981, two miles south of Strichen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have just arrived on scene.

“It is believed to be a two-vehicle RTC two miles south of Strichen at the bad bend.

“One of the drivers had phoned it in to us around 7am.

“There is not thought to be any serious injuries.”