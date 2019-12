A car is on fire on an Aberdeen street.

The incident happened on Auchmill Road, with emergency services called to the scene just before 3pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call to attend a car on fire at Auchmill Road at 2.58pm.

“We have sent two appliances to the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said that it was called just after 3pm by the fire service.

He added: “There is no reported injuries.”