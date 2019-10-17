Emergency services called to car fire on A90

Firefighters have extinguished a car blaze on a major north-east road this morning.

Crews were called to the A90 just south of Ellon shortly after 11am after the vehicle caught fire.

Two appliances were sent to the scene – one from Ellon and another from Central fire station in Aberdeen.

The occupants of the car all escaped without injury.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 11.12am reporting a car on fire on the A90 northbound near Ellon.

“We sent two appliances to the scene and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

“It was found to be an electrical fire.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the fire service and sent officers to assist.

“The fire has been extinguished and the vehicle recovered.”