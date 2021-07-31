Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Emergency services called to car fire following crash on A93 near Peterculter

By Denny Andonova
31/07/2021, 8:48 am Updated: 31/07/2021, 9:13 am
Emergency services were called to a one-car crash on the A93 near Peterculter at around 12.30am.
Emergency services were called to a car fire following a one-vehicle crash on the A93 near Peterculter.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene just west of Peterculter after receiving reports of an incident at around 12.30am.

Two fire appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to tackle the blaze with crews using two breathing apparatus and a hose-rail jet. The stop message came through at 12.59am.

There is currently no information about whether there have been any injuries.

Police officers remain on scene and the road is currently closed to motorists in both directions with diversions in place to ease traffic in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an incident involving one car on the A93 just west of Peterculter at 12.30am.

“The road remains closed in both directions with officers still dealing with the ongoing incident.

“It is expected the road will reopen in hour.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a car on fire on North Deeside Road near Peterculter at 12.31am.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to attend the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose-rail jet and two breathing apparatus.

“Stop message was sent at 12.59am.”

More to follow.