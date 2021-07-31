Emergency services called to car fire following crash on A93 near Peterculter

Emergency services were called to a car fire following a one-vehicle crash on the A93 near Peterculter.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene just west of Peterculter after receiving reports of an incident at around 12.30am.

Two fire appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to tackle the blaze with crews using two breathing apparatus and a hose-rail jet. The stop message came through at 12.59am.

There is currently no information about whether there have been any injuries.

Police officers remain on scene and the road is currently closed to motorists in both directions with diversions in place to ease traffic in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an incident involving one car on the A93 just west of Peterculter at 12.30am.

“The road remains closed in both directions with officers still dealing with the ongoing incident.

“It is expected the road will reopen in hour.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a car on fire on North Deeside Road near Peterculter at 12.31am.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to attend the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose-rail jet and two breathing apparatus.

“Stop message was sent at 12.59am.”

More to follow.