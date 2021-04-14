Woman taken to ARI after crash between cyclist and car

Police said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers closed the roundabout near Duthie Park and the King George VI Bridge after being called shortly after 9.10pm.

A spokesman for police said: “It was a collision involving a car and a cyclist.

“Fire and ambulance were there as well and a female was conveyed to ARI.

“The cyclist’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but there is no further update.

“The road is no longer closed.”