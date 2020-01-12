Emergency services called to assist with north-east water rescue

A man has been rescued following a water operation at a north-east river.

Firefighters, ambulance crews and police officers were all in attendance at the scene near the Gannochy Bridge over the River North Esk in Edzell, after being called at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

One man was rescued and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that 11 appliances in total had been dispatched to the scene, including support from Edinburgh.

However, not all of the fire engines reached the scene.

She added: “We were called to a water rescue and the gorge near to Gannochy in Edzell.

“We got the call at 2.50pm, and the stop message came in at 4.18pm.

“We sent 11 appliances in total. We sent line rescue team and required further support from crews, it’s unusual for us to send that many. We had crews from Edinburgh dispatched but only about half of the appliances actually attended.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that officers were also in attendance.

He said: “We were called at 2.45pm to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service.

“We were mostly assisting with traffic management.”