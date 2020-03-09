Emergency services called to Aberdeen student flats

Emergency services have been called to student flats in Aberdeen after a person “fell from a height”.

Police cars and ambulances were seen at the property on King Street, at the junction with Merkland Road this morning.

Police Scotland were called at 8.10am and remain the scene.

An area in front of the flats was also taped off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received reports around 8.15am on of a person having fallen from a height on King Street.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 8.07am to attend an address on King Street, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance, a paramedic response unit and the trauma team were dispatched to the scene.”