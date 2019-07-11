Fears over “unsafe material” at Aberdeen industrial estate

Emergency services attended a city industrial estate over fears hazardous material had made employees ill.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Royal Mail delivery centre in Wellington Circle just after 6.30pm.

Several staff at the centre are believed to have complained of feeling unwell, sparking fears of unsafe material in the area.

Reports on social media suggested four people had been taken to hospital to be checked over.

However, a spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no trace of any substance was found.

She said: “We were asked to attend following reports of staff feeling unwell.

“There was a concern there was unsafe material at the site.

“However, there does not seem to have been anything suspicious and crews left the scene at 9.12pm.”

A police spokesman said officers remain at the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.