Emergency services called to Aberdeen chimney fire

Firefighters are tackling a chimney blaze at an Aberdeen high rise.

The alarm was raised at Wallace House on Provost Graham Avenue at around 8.20pm.

One appliance is currently at the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a chimney on fire on Provost Graham Avenue at 8.20pm.

“We have one crew at the scene.”

However a spokeswoman for Police Scotland, who confirmed officers were at the scene, denied they were there due to a fire.

She added it was an “on-going incident.”