Emergency services called to Aberdeen bridge after seal mistaken for child in distress

A report of a child in distress which turned out to be a seal sparked a huge emergency service response last night.

Police officers and fire crews were called to the Diamond Bridge just after 9.45pm.

It was thought there was a crying child by the bridge, but it is thought it was just a seal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Someone phoned because they were concerned. They were walking along the bridge and they thought they heard someone crying, possibly a child.

“There’s a bit of swamp area under the bridge, so they thought they might have been there.

“The fire service went with night vision but couldn’t find anything.

“We spoke with the person who reported it and we spoke with dog walkers and we think it might have just been a large seal who lives in the area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that crews had been called out to assist police.

