Emergency services called after three-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

A busy Aberdeen road has been closed after a three car crash.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are all in attendance on Berryden Road, near the Berryden roundabout following the incident just after 1pm.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were sent to the scene and have used cutting equipment to free one person from a car.

A green Land Rover Freelander, a red Vauxhall Astra and a silver Ford Mondeo were all involved in the incident.

It is unknown the extend of the injuries sustained to any of the drivers involved.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1320 today from Police Scotland to attend a road traffic collision on Berryden Road. We sent one ambulance to the scene.”

The number 11 and 12 First buses are being diverted as a result of the incident.