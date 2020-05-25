Emergency services called out to ‘mud rescue’ at golf club

Emergency crews including police, ambulance and the fire service attended an incident at Peterculter Golf Club this evening.

The fire service were notified of the incident after a person was found stuck in water, prompting a ‘mud rescue.’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called by the police at 8:47pm this evening and sent out to a mud rescue at Peterculter Golf Club.

“We had six appliances in attendance.

“The stop message came in at 9.56pm to confirm that no fire service was required and no equipment was used.”

At present, the persons condition is unknown.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.