Emergency services called as train derails near north-east town

A train has derailed near a north-east town.
Emergency services have been called out to the incident near Stonehaven, which took place at about 9.40am.
It is still ongoing at the moment, with police, fire crews and the Scottish Ambulance Service all in attendance.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they are currently at the scene.
We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.
Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.
All further updates will be shared here.
— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020
