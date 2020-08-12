Show Links
Emergency services called as train derails near north-east town

by David Walker
12/08/2020, 11:10 am Updated: 12/08/2020, 11:23 am
A train has derailed near a north-east town.

Emergency services have been called out to the incident near Stonehaven, which took place at about 9.40am.

It is still ongoing at the moment, with police, fire crews and the Scottish Ambulance Service all in attendance.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they are currently at the scene.