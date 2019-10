Emergency services were called after a three-car collision on an Aberdeen road.

Police received reports at around 6pm of a crash involving a Volkswagen Golf, a Citroen DS3 and a Nissan Silvia on the B979 South Deeside Road at the junction with Story Book Glen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There were minor injuries and nobody was taken to hospital.

“As of 8.25pm, we are currently awaiting a vehicle removal team to arrive at the scene.”

A diversion is in place until the road can reopen.