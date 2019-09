A man has died in a north-east supermarket.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Scotmid Store on Craigour Road in Torphins at 4.20pm today.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We have been made aware of sudden death in the Scotmid store in Torphins.

“We received the call at 4.20pm with ambulance service also in attendance.”

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

