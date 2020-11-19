Emergency services called after jack-knifed lorry closes north-east road

A jack-knifed lorry shut a major stretch of a north-east road for a number of hours.
The incident happened this afternoon on the A939 near Tomintoul.
As a result, the road was closed for a number of hours.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05pm on Thursday, 19 November, 2020, police were called to a report of a jack-knifed lorry on the A939 at Tomintoul.
“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a number of hours while the vehicle was recovered.”
The road has since reopened.
