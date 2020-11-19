Show Links
Emergency services called after jack-knifed lorry closes north-east road

by Ana Da Silva
19/11/2020, 6:47 pm Updated: 19/11/2020, 6:48 pm
A jack-knifed lorry shut a major stretch of a north-east road for a number of hours.

The incident happened this afternoon on the A939 near Tomintoul.

As a result, the road was closed for a number of hours.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.05pm on Thursday, 19 November, 2020, police were called to a report of a jack-knifed lorry on the A939 at Tomintoul.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a number of hours while the vehicle was recovered.”

The road has since reopened.