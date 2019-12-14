Emergency services called after crash on north-east road

Emergency services were called to a north-east road after a one-vehicle crash.

Firefighters were called to the Broomhill roundabout at Kintore at just before 9.55am today after receiving reports of a collision involving one vehicle.

Two people were in the vehicle and police said there does not appear to be any serious injures.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called at around 9.50am following reports of a one-vehicle road traffic colliision on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout.

“Emergency services attended and the road has now reopened. There does not appear to be any serious injuries.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.54am today of a one-vehicle collision at the Broomhill roundabout on the A96.

“Two fire appliances – both based at Inverurie – attended the scene.

“Two casualties had been removed by the time firefighters arrived and were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters made the vehicle safe and have now left the scene.”

The collision caused delays on the Aberdeen-bound side of the A96 and on the B987.