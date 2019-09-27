Emergency services called after crash on Aberdeen road

Emergency services are in attendance after a crash at a junction in Aberdeen.

The crash happened at around 8.44pm at the junction of Victoria Street and Pitmedden Road in Dyce.

It involved two vehicles, one of which is believed to have been stationary.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

The road was briefly shut due to it being obstructed – however, it has now been cleared.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision at the junction. One vehicle is thought to have struck another which was stationary.

“There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.”