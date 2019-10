Emergency services are in attendance following a crash on a major north-east road.

Police and ambulance were called to the incident on the A90 south of Stonehaven shortly before 7am.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

The road is not believed to be blocked, but motorists may still be delayed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 6.50am to a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A90.”

