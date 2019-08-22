Emergency services called after car leaves north-east road and crashes down embankment

Emergency services are in attendance after a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police and ambulance were called to the A952 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh after a car left the road.

It is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout before leaving the road and going down an embankment.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured and the road is passable.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle crash on the A952 at 7.40am.

“The car is believed to have suffered a blowout and has gone down an embankment.

“We are in attendance along with the ambulance service who are checking the driver over.”