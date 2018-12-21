A90 now cleared following two-vehicle crash

The A90 has now been cleared following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services attended a crash southbound at the Laurencekirk bypass.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 3.10pm, following the crash between a black Skoda and a white VW Golf.

One lane was closed, but a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that the road has now been cleared.

She said: “The last update we had said that the road has been cleared, and that traffic should be flowing freely.”

The spokeswoman also said that there were no injuries sustained due to the accident.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting inc 2372 of the 21st December 2018.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter