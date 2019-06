Two fire engines were dispatched to tackle a van fire in Aberdeen.

Police closed off North Anderson Drive while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 5.30pm to a van on fire.

“Police were in attendance to close the road.

“The fire was coming from inside the engine’s compartment.”

No one was injured.

The stop message was received just after 6pm and the road has since been reopened.