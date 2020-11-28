Emergency services attend two-car crash in Aberdeenshire

Emergency services have been called this afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeenshire road.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported on the A97 Dinnet to Banff road near Rhynie.

One fire crew from Huntly has attended alongside police, however, no injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.30pm on Saturday November 28, police were called to a report of a two-car road crash on the A97 between Ryhnie and Huntly in Aberdeenshire.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

“The road is currently closed.”

A fire spokesman added: “We received a call at 3.42pm to reports of an RTC involving two cars.

“Crew made the scene safe before leaving around 4.23pm.”