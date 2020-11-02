Show Links
News / Local

Emergency services attend ‘serious’ A90 crash as part of road closed

by Kaitlin Easton
02/11/2020, 10:41 pm Updated: 02/11/2020, 10:46 pm
Post Thumbnail

Emergency services are in attendance at a “serious” crash on the A90.

Numerous police vehicles, a fire engine and ambulances are currently on the scene at the A90 near Brechin.

The road is now closed southbound as officers will be in attendance for a “considerable amount of time”.

Emergency services were called out at 9.30pm to the road traffic collision.

More to follow.