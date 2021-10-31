Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash on A90 near Ellon

Emergency services attended a one-vehicle crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident near Ellon, which occurred at around 5am.

The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra, which was travelling on the A90.

Though an ambulance attended, there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Traffic was restricted in the area while the incident was ongoing.

The car has now been removed from the carriageway for recovery and traffic is moving again.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a one vehicle crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra on the A90 near to Ellon which occurred at around 4.55am on Sunday, October 31.

“Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and there were no serious injuries reported.

“The vehicle is off the carriageway and will be recovered in due course.”