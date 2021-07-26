Emergency services attend crash on A96 between Keith and Huntly

Police and fire services are currently attending a two vehicle crash on the A96 between Keith and Huntly.

The emergency services received reports of the crash at around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26.

The road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash involving two vehicles which happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly at around 7.35pm on Monday, 26 July, 2021.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

A spokeswoman from the fire service said: “There are two appliances at the scene, one from Keith and one from Huntly.

“There is no equipment in use at the moment. Appliances are still at the scene.”

❗️NEW⌚️19:58#A96 The #A96 between Keith and Huntly is currently closed in both directions following an earlier RTC. Traffic is coping well at the moment.#PlanAhead@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/XODfFuIB3Q — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 26, 2021

More to follow.