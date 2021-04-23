Emergency services attend crash involving motorbike in Buckie

Police and the ambulance service have been called to a crash in Buckie.

The incident involves a motorbike and is centred on Great Western Road in the town.

Buckie residents reported seeing a number of police cars and ambulances travelling through the town towards the harbour.

They are on-scene dealing with the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.40pm on Friday, 23 April, we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike on Great Western Road in Buckie.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.