Emergency services attend crash involving motorbike in Buckie

Police and the ambulance service have been called to a crash in Buckie.
The incident involves a motorbike and is centred on Great Western Road in the town.
Buckie residents reported seeing a number of police cars and ambulances travelling through the town towards the harbour.
They are on-scene dealing with the crash.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.40pm on Friday, 23 April, we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike on Great Western Road in Buckie.
“Emergency services are in attendance.”
More to follow.
