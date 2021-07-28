Road closed after car and lorry crash near Oldmeldrum

A car and a lorry have been involved in a crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Oldmeldrum.

Police received reports of the two vehicle crash at around 4.40pm.

Police and ambulance are currently at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a two vehicle crash on the A947 half a mile from Oldmeldrum at 4.40pm.

“The road is currently closed with diversions in place.”

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A947 around half a mile from Oldmeldrum, which occurred around 4.40pm on Wednesday, 28 July. The road is currently closed with diversions in place. pic.twitter.com/DWpLfClTOw — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 28, 2021

More to follow.