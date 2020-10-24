Emergency services attend crash between bus and a car in Aberdeen

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Stagecoach bus and a Mercedes-Benz in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Police were made aware of the incident on Westburn Road at 3.40pm.

Two fire units and an ambulance crew were also dispatched.

A spokesperson said: “We received reports of a crash between a bus and a car on Westburn Road in Aberdeen at 3.40pm.”

Firefighters helped in the removal of the vehicles but specialist equipment was not needed. They left the scene at 3.50pm.

The road reopened at 4.25pm.

There were no injuries.