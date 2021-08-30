Emergency services at the scene of two-car crash on A93

Emergency services are currently in attendance of a two-car crash near Milltimber.

Police were called to an incident on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road after receiving reports of a road traffic collision on North Deeside Road at around 4.40pm.

Officers remain at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, however, there are no reports of anyone injured at this time.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.40pm on Monday, August 30, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A93 at North Deeside Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene although there are no reports of anyone injured at this time.”

More to follow.