Emergency services at scene after car crashes into bus in Aberdeen city centre

Police closed off a road in Aberdeen city centre after a car collided with a bus.

A white Audi collided with a number 12 bus on Bridge Street which caused the road to be closed off to traffic.

The ambulance service is also at the scene of the accident.

One eyewitness said traffic was being diverted away from the area with Bridge Street not accessible from Union Street or Guild Street.

The road has since re-opened to motorists.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two vehicle crash at Bridge Street near the junction with Union Street just after 5.30pm.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.