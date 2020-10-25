Emergency services at one-vehicle crash near Tarves

Emergency services are in attendance at a one-vehicle crash near Tarves.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, just to the east of Tolquhon Castle on the B999 Tarves to Aberdeen road, at about 2.10pm.

Two fire crews from Ellon and Oldmeldrum were dispatched, although the former was quickly stood down.

The remaining firefighters used small tools and a backboard to assist the occupant of the vehicle.

There is no indication of injuries at this stage.

The road is currently closed.

More to follow.