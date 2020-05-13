Emergency services and bus chiefs to have their say on proposed north-east cycle route

Bus companies and emergency service representatives and councillors will be asked to give feedback on plans to improve an Aberdeen road before they go to public consultation.

Aberdeen City Council’s plans for the A944 corridor between the city centre and Westhill aim to encourage more people to take the bus or walk or cycle in order to reduce car journeys.

The local authority’s study will build on a separate study by NESTRANS, the regional transport partnership, which is planning a continuous active travel route for walking and cycling between Kingswells and Westhill including the Kingswells south junction on the bypass (AWPR).

The stakeholder engagement is aimed at local councillors and community councils, the emergency services, and bus companies interested in active travel.

Further public consultation on the Aberdeen City Council study will take place later this year.