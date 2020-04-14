Emergency rescue teams called to report of surfer in trouble in Aberdeen

Emergency crews have been called out to reports of a surfer in trouble near Aberdeen Harbour.

Coastguard and RNLI rescue teams, consisting of more than a dozen people, were dispatched at 3.20pm following the report.

They were later stood down after it emerged the surfer was safe and well and had made their own way back to shore.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a call from a member of the public reporting a surfer in trouble just to the north of the harbour.

“Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams were both tasked to locate and rescue the surfer but on arrival it was apparent the surfer was safe and well and not in any need of assistance and made his own way back to the beach.”

The spokesman said the 11-person Coastguard rescue team, and a three-strong lifeboat crew were stood down by 3.50pm.