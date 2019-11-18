Emergency repairs needed on north-east bothy

A bothy roof could collapse unless emergency repairs are carried out according to a north-east council.

Aberdeenshire Council has applied to its own planning department for permission to carry out the repairs to an unused category B-listed bothy at Duff House Walled Garden Vinery at Airlie Gardens in Banff.

The application contains a risk assessment from Will Rudd Davidson which said: “The risk of partial collapse of the roof is high.

“Further deterioration is likely to be rapid.”

The report recommends “emergency repair works are required and should be given urgent priority”.

The council is aiming to reach a decision by January 14.