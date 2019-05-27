Emergency repairs after water main bursts on Aberdeen road

Engineers are carrying out emergency repairs on an Aberdeen road after a water main burst.

Experts from Scottish Water have been sent to Provost Rust Drive in the Northfield area of the city.

The issue is expected to be fixed by 7.30pm tonight with the water authority apologising to anyone affected.

A statement on the Scottish Water website said: “We are currently repairing a burst water main located at Provost Rust Drive.

“Our teams carrying out the repair estimate the repair should be completed by 7.30pm.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”