Emergency motion as First Aberdeen plan to axe city bus routes

Aberdeen leaders have prepared an emergency motion in a bid to scrap planned changes to city bus routes.

First Aberdeen – which is up for sale – has launched a consultation into planned alterations which could affect at least 10 services across the city.

The move sparked an angry reaction from councillors and residents and the council has now prepared an emergency motion which will be debated next week.

If passed, it would instruct the chief executive to meet with First management, as well as to write to the Scottish Government’s transport secretary Michael Matheson and the 10 MSPs serving Aberdeen.

Co-leader Jenny Laing said: “The administration has prepared an emergency motion for council in response to the proposals from First.

“Given these proposals impact heavily on our communities, we are calling on all councillors and the 10 MSPs who represent Aberdeen to support our motion and join us on calling for the cabinet secretary for transport to intervene in a positive way by using his powers to stop First putting profit before passengers.”

Fellow co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It is an absolute disgrace that First Aberdeen are axing routes in the city while the business is up for sale.

“Communities right across the city depend on a quality bus service to get to their jobs, doctors’ appointments etc and they are being badly let down by First Aberdeen.”

The number 8, which travels between Dubford in Bridge of Don and the city centre, could be withdrawn due to low usage.

Residents living in Dubford have previously created petitions for the route to be retained, claiming it is essential for those who do not drive.

One resident said: “Just think of all those elderly residents who will now be housebound due to them not being able to catch the 1 or 2. To them the 8 is a lifeline service.”

A spokesman for campaign group Buses for Dubford said: “There are simply no other bus routes that cover most of what the 8 does.

“If management persist with this perverse proposal we urge Aberdeen City Council and Stagecoach to step in with a replacement.”

First Bus said nothing has been set in stone yet, and all feedback will be taken on board. Residents have until 9pm on Friday to give feedback on its website.