Emergency laws to help north-east movers hit by second home tax

New emergency legislation will help north-east home movers who have been hit by Covid-19 delays.

North-east residents who bought a new house before selling their old home, are now being given an extra nine months to reclaim their 4% Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS), Scotland’s tax on second homes.

Traditionally, movers are given 18 months to sell their old home and claim the rebate, which can often run into tens of thousands of pounds.

However, the change in legislation means individuals will now have 27 months to sell their previous main residence.

Many people have been left struggling to meet the original deadline, following the temporary closure of the application record by the Keeper of the Registers of Scotland in March.

After concerns were raised, the Scottish Government included the changes in its Coronavirus (Number Two) (Scotland) Bill, which is expected to be passed by the Scottish Parliament next week.

The legislation applies to individuals who bought a new main residence between September 24, 2019 and March 24, 2020.

The draft legislation also gives the Scottish Government power to extend the 27 month period further, or to change the purchases which it applies to, if that is deemed necessary for Covid-19 related reasons.

Bob Fraser, Senior Property Partner at Aberdein Considine, said: “People involved in property transactions are grateful for any help right now, so this change would be welcomed.

“ADS can run into tens of thousands of pounds for some people, so the prospect of not being able to recover that money was very worrying, and would have potentially put people off moving in the short and medium term.

“The government is listening and addressing the industry’s concerns. I think the next thing they need to get on their radar is expiring home reports, which is an issue that will impact far more people.

“These reports typically cost a few hundred pounds and are only valid for a limited period. Many sellers face having to pay for a refresh due to the market being dormant, so help on this front would benefit thousands of people.”

The bill can be read at https://bit.ly/3fXRkq3C

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: