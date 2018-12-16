Emergency crews scrambled after man hurt in jet ski incident

Emergency crews were called after a man was hurt in a jet ski incident in the north-east.

Coastguard, lifeboat, police and ambulance teams all attended after being alerted to the incident at Stonehaven shortly before 2pm.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At 1.44pm we received numerous 999 calls at Aberdeen Coastguard reporting a male had fallen from his jet ski at Stonehaven and was struggling in the water.

“The Coastguard rescue teams from Stonehaven and Aberdeen, Stonehaven Inshore Lifeboat, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the police all attended.

“A male was recovered from the water by a friend and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The Coastguard rescue teams and the police have been stood down. It’s just the crew from the lifeboat and ambulance that are still on scene.”

The spokesman added that it is understood the man hurt his leg in the incident.