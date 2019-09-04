Emergency crews called to two-vehicle crash on north-east road

Emergency crews have been called to a two vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police were alerted to a collision involving two vehicles on Castle Road in Ellon at around 4.30pm.

A spokeswoman said she did not have any details of injuries but that an ambulance had been called.

She added that the vehicles were blocking the road and officers remained in attendance awaiting them to be uplifted.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance had been sent to the scene but was stood down before it had arrived.