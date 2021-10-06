News / Local Emergency crews called to one-vehicle crash on Aberdeenshire road By Michelle Henderson 06/10/2021, 2:50 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 2:55 pm Two fire appliances from Banchory and Aberdeen are currently on-route to the scene. Emergency services are in attendance at a one-vehicle crash near Crathes Castle in Deeside. The accident happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, at its junction with the A957 Slug Road junction at about 2.20pm. There is no indication of injuries yet. Two fire crews from Banchory and Aberdeen are at the scene, along with police and paramedics. More as we get it. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe